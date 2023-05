Sara Ali Khan has been ruling the headlines as she is at Cannes Film Festival. The 76th International Film Festival is currently underway in the French Riviera and many celebrities from across the world are attending the event. From India, many actresses are making their presence felt. Sara Ali Khan is one of them. In the past two days, she has already dished out three gorgeous looks. After lehenga on the red carpet and a black gown - Sara now donned a new modern saree look for her 3rd appearance. Also Read - Gucci Cruise 2024: Alia Bhatt ACCEPTS her 'bag was empty' as she shares pics posing with Dakota Johnson, K-pop star IU and more [VIEW HERE]

's look 3 from Cannes 2023

Sara Ali Khan recently shared some stunning pictures revealing her third look. It is again an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Kumar creation. The actress has given a modern twist to her saree. It is an ivory-colored saree with a halterneck blouse. She wore many pearl chains to complete her look. The magic of monochrome has surely been created. This outfit too has a long train. Even with her lehenga look, she carried a head veil. She has definitely killed it with her third look at Cannes 2023. This one has got thumbs up from all. One of the comments on her post read, "Absolutely gorgeous @saraalikhan95 … sari ki sari … I think by far you are the best dressed celebrity ever to walk Cannes ." One fan even wrote the lyrics of the song, "Sara Zamana Sara Ka Deewana." This one definitely is one of the finest looks of Sara Ali Khan so far from Cannes 2023.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's third look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan wore a heart-patterned Moschimo dress for aftar party. She looked pretty and how in her corset dress look. The first look of Sara Ali Khan was a lehenga designed by Abu Jani Khosla Kumar. It was a heavy embroidered lehenga that came with two tulles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla (@abujanisandeepkhosla)

Now we are waiting to see taking over the red carpet of Cannes 2023. She has been a regular at Cannes and she has never failed to impress all.