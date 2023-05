Cannes 2023 has begun and some of the most celebrated stars from the world are in the French Riviera. The International Film Festival happens every year in the month of May. This year, quite a few celebrities from India have been chosen to be a part of the prestigious film festival. Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan is one of them. She marked her Cannes 2023 debut during the opening ceremony of the International film festival. She chose to go all desi at the festival. Her pictures have arrived! Also Read - Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta marks her debut at the opening ceremony wearing a dangerously high slit gown; outfit details revealed

makes her Cannes 2023 debut

Sara Ali Khan chose to wear an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation. She slipped into a golden-ish lehenga with embellishments. She carried a long train in the form of a dupatta. Sara Ali Khan splashed all the desi vibes as she interacted with the International media and walked the red carpet with utmost confidence. However, some of the netizens weren't much happy with her outfit choice. She got mocked for choosing a lehenga for a festival like Cannes 2023. However, quite a few netizens also came out in support of her.

Check out Sara Ali Khan's pictures below:

Check out the tweets supporting Sara Ali Khan below:

Those Indians mocking #SaraAliKhan for wearing a Lehnga (an Indian outfit) at #Cannes2023 should be crucified. They’re seriously so pretentious, acting like wannabe “ ” judging others’ looks while looking like potatoes themselves. Sit dafuq down. She’s looking pretty. pic.twitter.com/jN2fI4lr9J — Anshu (@TweetingAnshu) May 16, 2023

She is looking absolutely pretty!? To all the trollers, she is representing Indian culture and Indian clothes, and we should be PROUD..!#SaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/q0IUMmUY1Z — ??????? ? (@crisiscrystall) May 16, 2023

Apart from Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood divas like , Manushi Chillar, , , and many more are going to be seen attending Cannes 2023. Esha Gupta has already made her presence felt as she slipped into a sultry white gown for the Opening ceremony.

Check out Esha Gupta and Manushi Chillar's pictures below:

