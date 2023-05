Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in a traditional lehenga this year. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival happened from 16th May to 27th May at the French Riviera. Several celebrities across the world marked their presence and a few Bollywood stars made their debut. Sara Ali Khan who is busy promoting her upcoming movie opened up about her decision to go for traditional attire and her emphasis on Indiannes. Also Read - IIFA 2023: Vicky Kaushal trips while performing with Rakhi Sawant on Katrina Kaif song [Watch]

Sara Ali Khan about her Cannes appearance

The Kedarnath actress opted for a beige and white lehenga for her debut walk at the Cannes Film Festival. The outfit was designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She also delivered a powerful speech about Indian culture, cinema, and art. Speaking to PTI, the actress talked about her Cannes experience and her prompt take to represent India at the international platform.

thinks it's important to promote Indianness because we are a culturally rich country. The country has varied languages, emotions, and so much depth and she is proud to be able to talk about it on a global platform. Sara was invited by the Indian pavilion and the Red Sea Film Festival at . She was invited to celebrate women both behind the camera and in front of the camera. Speaking further she described three words that define her as an individual. She said, "woman, actor and Indian. I got to represent all these aspects"

Sara Ali Khan's speech at Cannes 2023

Recently the 27-year-old actress also spoke to India Today about her experience of Cannes and revealed that every country has its own culture as she met “actors from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Paris, I even met Leonardo DiCaprio.” She further added, “it shows me how cinema transcends all kinds of nationalistic boundaries.” On asking which Hollywood actor she would like walk the red carpet with Sara named .

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is looking forward to the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on 2nd June. She will share the screen for the first time with in Laxman Utekar’s romantic comedy film. Next in the pipeline, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will also work with Karishma Kapoor in crime thriller Murder Mubarak. As per reports, she will also feature in the sequel titled Metro In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor.