will make her first appearance at Cannes with Kennedy. The movie is the only Indian film that has made it to the official selection. It will have a Midnight Screening. Kennedy is directed by . Sunny Leone and are the two main stars of the movie. The update was shared by the Festival on its official Twitter page. Of late, we have seen Sunny Leone hosting shows, and doing some special songs. Anurag Kashyap is known for his movies like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dev D, Ugly to name a few. Kennedy is a police noir crime film. It was conceived and shot within a year.

SUNNY LEONE SHARES A PIC FROM KENNEDY

Sunny Leone has shared a picture from Kennedy. She is looking gorgeous in a saree. The lady said she is beyond belief, and this is one of the proudest moments of her entire career. She tweeted, "@anuragkashyap10

you are my light that has given me this chance to audition for this part. I will forever be your “Charlie” thank you to the moon and back. @itsrahulbhat

you are our #Kennedy and the one who is going to keep the world on edge with your performance! Love ya."

FANS CONGRATULATE SUNNY LEONE FOR CANNES 2023

This news has come as a huge surprise for all fans of the lady. Sunny Leone is one of the Most Googled celebrities in India. She has been acting since a few years but this is a huge landmark for her. Take a look at the congratulatory tweets from fans...

HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT KENNEDY

Kennedy is produced by Zee Studios and Good Bad Films. It is about an insomniac ex-cop who is presumed to be dead but still operates for the system. He is looking for redemption.