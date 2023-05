Cannes 2023 remained to rule the headlines over the past couple of days. The International Film Festival saw some of the biggest stars from across the globe glamming up French Riviera. Many of the top celebrities from India too attended the event. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Guneet Monga - Cannes 2023 has quite a few Indian celebrities walking the red carpet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a constant at Cannes for a long time. This time too she did not fail to impress the masses as she wore a silver gown with a train and hood. However, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri criticised the use of 'Costume Slaves' at the event referring to the people who help divas manage their gowns. Now, Urfi Javed has hit back at him. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns after just one day of appearance; netizens wonder what went wrong this time

Urfi Javed reacts to Vivek Agnihotri's tweet

Urfi Javed is known for her out-of-the-box fashion. Her experimentation with outfits using props gets a lot of attention. She is quite active on social media too. So giving it back to , Urfi Javed seemingly taunted the director as she questioned - from where did he acquire his fashion degree? She also wrote that Vivek Agnihotri should have been the one to direct the movie Fashion.

Check out Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed's tweet below:

Mai jaan na chalti hu Aapne kaunse fashion school se apni degree lee Hai?

Aapko delh k lagta hai aapko fashion ki kaafi samajh hai , fashion movie aapko direct karni chahiye thi ! https://t.co/QQcPwTvn5g — Uorfi (@uorfi_) May 19, 2023

While Vivek Agnihotri received harsh comments from netizens over his tweet, in his next tweet, he clarified that his comments have nothing to do with . He mentioned that he is not talking about her and rather only about the 'costume slavery'. He said that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is just a model/fashion ambassador in this case and she is not responsible for it.

My comment has nothing to do with ARB. It’s only about the weird concept of ‘costume slavery’. And ARB is not responsible for it. She is just a model/fashion ambassador. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 19, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri is best known for The Kashmir Files that was one of the biggest hits of last year. Starring , and more - the film was based on the exit of Kashmiri Pandits.