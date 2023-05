Urvashi Rautela is one of the fair few Indian celebrities who are attending the Cannes Film Festival that is being held at the French Riviera. She has joined the likes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and more in representing the Indian fraternity at the Festival De Cannes. And recently, on day 3 of Cannes, Urvashi shocked everyone by pulling an Aishwarya with electric blue lipstick. Yes, you read that right. Urvashi has always been a risk taker and after impressing everyone with her previous two looks, she has grabbed attention for the third one as well. Also Read - Cannes 2023: After lehenga, Sara Ali Khan stuns in a heart-patterned Moschino dress in black; gets mixed reactions

Urvashi Rautela grabs attention in an electric blue lipstick at Cannes Film Festival

Remember the Cannes Film Festival of 2017 when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shocked the daylight out of everyone by wearing purple lipstick on the red carpet with an off-shoulder floral pastel gown? Well, it paved the way for memes and trolls alright. And cut to 6 years later, Urvashi Rautela has now pulled an electric blue on the red carpet of Cannes. Urvashi is looking as striking as ever. She wore an off-shoulder gown with fish scales around the waistline and below, as though a mermaid. Was it a homage to the Little Mermaid that's the talk of the town in the west, we don't know for sure but Urvashi looks pretty. But her lipstick did remind everyone of Aishwarya's iconic purple lips at Cannes years ago.

Check out Urvashi Rautela's pics in blue lipstick at Cannes here:

Netizens react to Urvashi Rautela's blue lips

Well, there are different kinds of responses to the actress' look. While it is daring, netizens are mostly poking fun and meme-ing about it. They have compared it with Joey Tribbiani's Ichiban lipstick commercial. Some have claimed it happens when people chew on the pen and it starts to leak. Some wondered if she is cosplaying Aishwarya at Cannes. Some just showered Urvashi with love and felt that she pulled it very well. Check out the reactions to the same here:

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look at Cannes 2023 here:

Previously, Urvashi Rautela made headlines in the entertainment news for her alligator necklace. She wore it on day 2 when she wore the ruffled pink gown. On day 2, Urvashi wore another ruffled outfit in orange. On the other hand, Aishwarya wore a shimmer silver and black outfit on the red carpet for her day 1 at Cannes.