Urvashi Rautela has been making some stunning fashion appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress has left everyone talking about her fashion game being point-on, and her crocodile necklace grabbed much attention. Now her PR firm claims that the necklace was worth 200 crore, and after Urvashi wore it, the price has been increased to 276 crore, while the netizens are not ready to believe the actress and are calling her firm a liar about this claim. There are many who are slamming the actress for spreading this news and terming it fake, saying that she is wearing a cheap copy of it. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Urvashi Rautela pulls an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she wears electric blue lipstick; netizens have a field day [Check Reactions]

Watch the video of Urvashi Rautela addressing the trolls for wearing a crocodile necklace at Cannes 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

While talking to Brut at her appearance at Cannes, Urvashi spoke about the crocodile necklace that she wore and called it iconic. She even slammed the people for making bizarre comments and claimed that only because they do not know the history of it, they are writing bizarre things.

The statement released by Urvashi's team reads, " Dressed in a pink tulle gown designed by Paris ace designer Sima Couture and adorned with Cartier crocodile jewelry, the actress showcased her impeccable style and left everyone in awe." The team further claims, " The original Crocodile neckpiece worn by @urvashirautela has increased its value from 200 Cr to 276Cr. It represents Rautela’s tenacity & nonetheless serves as the symbol of both the challenges & success that the women face in patriarchal societies." With her unique charm and magnetic presence, Urvashi has truly cemented her place as the ultimate queen of Cannes. Apart from that, the actress will soon be doing the photocall launch of 's biopic, in which Urvashi is going to be seen portraying Parveen Babi's role.

While the netizens slammed these claims and mentioned she was lying about them, One user said, "She wore a cheap copy. Someone, please tell her she didn’t wear the original Cartier necklace. Such an embarrassment.". We wonder what the truth is.