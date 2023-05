Cannes Film Festival is back with its 76th edition at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. The most awaited international film festival started on 16th May 2023 and will run till 27th May 2023. Several Indian celebrities marked their appearance while a few of them made a debut. Bollywood actresses like Anushka Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, and Manushi Chillar will walk the red carpet for the first time. Urvashi Rautela has once again graced the coveted Cannes Film Festival this year. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela's workout routine and diet plan for a fit and healthy body [Watch Video]

On day 1, Urvashi Rautela arrived alongside other Indian celebrities and walked the red carpet for the second time. She added a splash of pink colour at the event. She opted for a bubblegum pink tulle dress with multiple layers of frills. Her gown has voluminous ruffles that make her look no less than a Disney princess. She paired a two intertwined alligators neckpiece that caught the attention. She wore hoops matching her neckpiece. To complete her ensemble she went for a sleek high bun.

Although Rautela made heads turn with her extravagant style at Cannes 2023 netizens compared her with . Her dress immediately reminded them of DP's green tulle dress she wore at Cannes 2019. She wore a similar lime green tulle dress pairing it with sating rose pink headband. Her attire was high neck full sleeves and a long floor-length ruffle with a level of tiers similar to that of 's outfit. People on social media were quick to recall Deepika Padukone as they saw Urvashi Rautela's pink tulle dress.

Apart from the dress her striking neckpiece also caught netizens attention. One social media user commented “She wore her mini mannequin as necklace”. Another wrote, “Slayed it except for the neckpiece.” People on the internet are loving her outfit but didn’t like the neckpiece. Netizens also called her queen as one wrote, “Queen Of Cannes Festival”, while another wrote, “Creating History Again.”

The actress is at the 2023 to unveil the biography. Former Indian Miss Diva will participate in a photocall launch of her upcoming movie which is a biopic on legendary actress Parveen Babi. She will have an opportunity to showcase her character from the movie. This will give the audience a sneak peek of what they expect from the upcoming biographical flick of Parveen Babi.