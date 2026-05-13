Cannes 2026: Kalyani Priyadarshan serves sophisticated glam in elegant all-white look

At the Cannes 2026 Indian Pavilion, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived in all-white look. Her glamorous avatar quickly grabbed attention online.

Cannes 2026: Kalyani Priyadarshan serves sophisticated glam in elegant all-white look

Cannes Film Festival officially started in France on May 12 and will run until May 23. The prestigious film festival will bring together some of the biggest names from the worlds of showbiz, and fashion. As expected, the red carpet has been grabbing everyone's attention since day 1. Several Indian stars are also making their presence felt this year. For instance, Alia Bhatt has been making headlines with her stunning red carpet appearances. Interestingly, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan was also seen at Cannes.

Kalyani Priyadarshan marked her presence on second day of the festival. Dressed in a stunning all-white outfit, Kalyani looked effortlessly glamorous as she attended the India Pavilion at Cannes. Her chic look went viral online. Apart from turning heads on the red carpet, Kalyani also participated in a panel discussion at the pavilion. There she participated in discussions around cinema and storytelling.

Decoding Kalyani's first appearance at Cannes 2026

In the first photos that Kalyani Priyadarshan shared from Cannes 2026, she won hearts with her elegant style. As evident from viral photos, she was dressed in a bright yellow sleeveless top which was paired with a white skirt. Needless to say that she looks flawless. She finished the look by opting for minimal accessories, and soft makeup. Her cheerful yellow outfit looked stunned against the picturesque backdrop of Cannes.

Know more about Kalyani

Kalyani enjoys a huge fanbase, courtesy her flawless work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. The actor has invariably been appreciated for her impactful fashion choices. With her Cannes 2026 appearance, she has stayed to her style and still left an impact. Fans are really looking forward to more of her appearances at the prestigious film festival.

Alia Bhatt makes impactful red carpet appearance

Meanwhile, Alia donned a perfect look for her first Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance this year. The actor represented L'Oréal Paris at the Cannes 2026 opening ceremony on May 12, and made her appearance in custom peach couture gown by Tamara Ralph. She was styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor.

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