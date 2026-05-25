Cannes vs Cinema: Why is India OBSESSED with red carpet appearances more than films?

Cannes 2026 sparked massive buzz in India over celebrity fashion and viral moments, raising questions about whether the focus has shifted from cinema and storytelling to branding and social media visibility.

Cannes 2026 looks-Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Alia Bhatt

Every year, the Cannes Film Festival transforms into a major talking point in India. Social media timelines fill with celebrity photos, fashion critiques, fan wars and viral videos from the red carpet. This year was no different. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s glamorous appearance to online debates about Alia Bhatt’s reception at Cannes, the festival once again grabbed entertainment headlines. Still, in the middle of all the noise, a question kind of hangs in the air, are Indians paying more attention to fashion than cinema itself?

Why is India more inclined to Cannes red carpets instead of films?

Cannes, which was originally made to celebrate world cinema, remains one of the most prestigious film festivals around the globe. Internationally, it’s known for honouring filmmakers, actors and narratives that push creative limits. Yet here, the talk often goes away from films, and toward celebrity dressing, luxury labels and those viral red carpet beats.

Is Bollywood leaning more into image-building?

Entertainment experts feel this fixation shows how Bollywood is leaning more into image-building, plus global visibility. For lots of Indian celebrities, showing up at Cannes now seems like a branding exercise almost as much as it is a cinematic milestone. Several stars attend the festival not because their films are competing, but through collaborations with international fashion and beauty brands.

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Millions of views in a single red carpet

Social media has further intensified the phenomenon. A single red-carpet appearance now generates millions of views within hours. Fans passionately defend their favourite stars, comparing outfits, international media attention and online popularity. In Cannes 2026, discussions around whether photographers “ignored” certain celebrities became bigger headlines than many of the films screened at the festival.

What film critics say about this trend?

Film critics argue that this trend highlights a deeper issue within India’s entertainment culture- the hunger for global validation. While Indian cinema has earned worldwide recognition, thanks to legendary filmmakers like Satyajit Ray, Mira Nair and Ritesh Batra, modern Cannes coverage often seems to slide toward glamour rather than the real craft.

Fashion and cinema goes hand-in-hand

At the same time, others are convinced that fashion and cinema are naturally stitched together, like in one fabric. Red carpets have become part of global pop culture, which helps festivals draw younger viewers and keep themselves commercially relevant in the digital era, too. While independent Indian films struggle for attention, celebrity appearances dominate headlines for days. Cannes may continue to be celebrated in India, but the focus appears to have shifted. The festival that was designed to honour storytelling is increasingly becoming a stage for fashion diplomacy and social media spectacle.

In today’s entertainment landscape, Cannes is no longer just about cinema; it is also about visibility, branding and the race for viral relevance.

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