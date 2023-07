Dhanush's highly anticipated film, Captain Miller, has generated immense excitement among the audience. The period drama is written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, known for his work in films like Rocky and Saani Kaayidham. The movie is set in the pre-Independence era and promises to be an action-adventure extravaganza. To celebrate Dhanush's 40th birthday on July 28, the makers unveiled the teaser of Captain Miller at the stroke of midnight. The teaser showcases Dhanush in an action-packed avatar, donning a rugged look. Also Read - Throwback: When angry Dhanush walked out of an interview after being asked about spiking a drink of a singer

It hints at an engaging storyline filled with entertainment and thrilling action sequences. The teaser begins with a wanted poster offering a handsome reward for capturing a person named Miller, also known as Eesa and Analeesan, played by Dhanush. The subsequent scenes feature him in a fierce and intense role, adding to the anticipation of the film.

Captain Miller is a period action flick set in the 1980s, featuring an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken, and Moor in pivotal roles. Notably, superstar Shiva Rajkumar from the Kannada film industry portrays Dhanush's elder brother in the movie.

The film's music and original score are composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Captain Miller is produced by Sathya Jyothi Films and is slated for a theatrical release in 2023. With its intriguing premise and Dhanush's powerful performance, the movie is expected to leave a lasting impression on the audience.

On the work front, Dhanush has a bunch of films that are super exciting to all his fans out there. After scoring a blockbuster hit with SIR, which is his first Telugu film, Dhanush signed the second with director Sekhar Kammula. This film is also bilingual and the shooting is yet to begin. He has Tere Ishk Mein, a Bollywood film which is an Anand L Rai directorial. He will be teaming up with Mari Selvaraj and Vetrimaaran once again for films in Tamil.