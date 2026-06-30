Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office collection day 5: Gippy Grewal's film stands STRONG, set to overtake Ishqan De Lekhe

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 5: Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta's Punjabi comedy has collected Rs 9.31 crore in India, recovered nearly half its budget, and is now closing in on becoming 2026's second highest-grossing Punjabi film.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 5: Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon’s Punjabi film Carry On Jatta 4 has been dominating the box office in its home territory. Despite facing competition from Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, the fourth instalment in the popular franchise has successfully drawn audiences to theatres and delivered a solid opening weekend.

The film opened with Rs 1.90 crore on its first day. It showed strong growth on the second day with Rs 2.50 crore, followed by its highest single-day collection of Rs 3.40 crore on Sunday. As expected, the numbers slowed down a bit on Monday as the film entered the weekdays, but it still managed a decent hold.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 5

As of Day 5, Carry On Jatta 4 is currently running across 431 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.11 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 11.16 crore and total India net to Rs 9.31 crore so far, with final collections yet to be reported.

Carry On Jatta 4 breaks records

Carry On Jatta 4 has already become the third highest-grossing film of 2026 in Pollywood. It crossed the earnings of Vyah Kartare Da (Rs 4.55 crore) and Bambukat 2 (Rs 6.18 crore) within three days of release. Its next target is Ishqan De Lekhe, which has a lifetime collection of Rs 11.89 crore. The film has earned Rs 9.20 crore in four days and needs just Rs 2.69 crore more to become the second biggest Punjabi film of the year.

Carry On Jatta 4 budget recovery

Made on a reported budget of Rs 20 crore, Carry On Jatta 4 has already recovered 46 percent of its cost in just four days. This is a promising sign for the team. It remains to be seen whether the film can maintain its momentum during the coming weekends and cross even bigger milestones.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

