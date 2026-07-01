Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 6: Gippy Grewal-Sargun Mehta starrer earns Rs 12.69 crore gross in India

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 6: Directed by Smeep Kang, Carry On Jatta 4 had hit theatres on June 26, 2026. The film features Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Sargun Mehta, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Pukhraj Bhalla, B.N. Sharma, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmin Bajwa, Seema Kaushal, Sweetaj Brar, Pawan Johal, Shinda Grewal, and Jassi Longowalia.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 6: Gippy Grewal-Sargun Mehta starrer earns Rs 12.69 crore gross in India

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office collection day 6: Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon starrer Carry On Jatta 4 had hit theatres on June 26. Ahead of the release, the film managed to earn massive popularity and was expected to start its BO journey on a positive note. The romantic comedy may have been the biggest debut for a Punjabi film in 2026, but it still couldn't could not match with its predecessors. As reported by Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 earned Rs 1.85 crore net on day 1 at the Indian box office. It got a nationwide show count of 1.3K. The figures should have been higher, since it boasts an impressive cast.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 6

As reported by trade site Sacnilk.com, on Day 6, Carry on Jatta 4 is currently running across 175 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.01 crore (10 am) . This brings total India gross collections to Rs 12.69 crore and total India net to Rs 10.61 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Carry On Jatta 4 box office collection day 4 and day 5

According to Sacnilk, on Day 4, Carry on Jatta 4 collected a net of Rs 1.40 crore across 1,483 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 11.03 crore and total India net collections to Rs 9.20 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 10 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 21.03 crore. On day 5, the film collected Rs 1.40 Cr .

How has Carry On Jatta 4 performed as compared to earlier its earlier installments?

An insight into opening day collection of the Carry On Jatta franchise at the Indian box office (net collection) reveals:

Carry On Jatta 3: Rs 4.55 crore

Carry On Jatta 2: Rs 2.52 crore

Carry On Jatta 4: Rs 1.85 crore

Carry On Jatta: Rs 61 lakh

Lowdown on top 5 Punjabi openers of 2026 in India (net earnings):

Carry On Jatta 4: Rs 1.85 crore

Rabb Da Radio 3: Rs 1 crore

Viyaah Kartaare Da | Bambukat 2: Rs 50 lakh

Ishqan De Lekhe: Rs 35 lakh

Oye Bhole Oye 2: Rs 30 lakh

'No one can take Bhalla Sahib's place'

Gippy recently revealed that he has worked with Jaswinder Bhalla since Mera Dil Lutteya and had done several films with him. This included Lucky Di Unlucky Story and the Carry On Jatta series. "We have spent so many years together that our relationship became like family. His place can never be filled," Gippy said. The team agreed to the fact that while filming Carry On Jatta 4, there were occasions when another actor would stand in for Bhalla Sahib during rehearsals. "The entire team would sit together and discuss what he would say or how he would deliver the punchline. We wanted everything to feel just like him."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

