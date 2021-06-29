Caught on camera! Vicky Kaushal spotted leaving rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif's house

It wouldn't be wrong to say that rumoured couple and had been playing hide and seek with the media apparently to keep their relationship a hush-hush affair. But Vicky's frequent visit to Katrina's house has set the tongues wagging and further added fuel to the burning fire. But this time around, Vicky was caught on camera while exiting Katrina's building after their private rendezvous. Also Read - Salman Khan to begin shooting for Race 4 by year end? Here's what we know

Vicky was spotted driving his SUV out from Katrina's building. He was wearing a white T-shirt along with a protective mask. It looked as if Vicky was shy to greet the photographers with a smile and zoomed away in his car as soon as he exited the premises. A few days ago, Vicky's car was seen parked inside the building premises where Katrina lives.

Reports of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had been doing the rounds of the industry for a while now. Though the two have been quite secretive about their relationship, latest reports had suggested that the two are eagerly waiting to make their relationship official.

Amid the ongoing rumours, 's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor dropped a bomb about Katrina and Vicky's relationship and confirmed that the two are dating. In an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan was reportedly quizzed which Bollywood relationship rumour he believes to be true, to which the actor allegedly replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true... Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

While Vicky and Katrina might not want to come out as a couple for the time being, it remains to be seen whether they will take the online route to make their relationship official.