CBFC demands MAJOR changes in The Kerala Story 2; orders 15 cuts, 50% reduction in physical assault scene and…

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh is set to release on February 27. Ahead of release, CBFC has given a U / A 16 + certificate to the film with demands of major changes in several scenes. Read on to know more.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has been in the news even before its release. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 27, and there has been a lot of debate on social media about its subject. Usually, such films contain sensitive and disturbing scenes, so they are considered suitable only for adult viewers. For this reason, when the Central Board of Film Certification gave this film a U / A 16 + certificate, there was also a surprise among the people associated with the film trade and the audience.

What changes did CBFC demand in The Kerala Story 2?

According to Bollywood Hungama, the Censor Board directed a total of 16 cuts and changes to be made in the film before certifying it. According to the report, the kissing scene shown in the film was reduced by 50 percent. This means that the intimate scene was shortened by 7 seconds. Similarly, the physical abuse scene in the film was also ordered to be reduced by 50 percent, reducing the duration of this part by 20 seconds. In addition, two separate scenes involving a woman being slapped and hit on the head were also cut short by 2-2 seconds.

Some scenes removed from The Kerala Story 2

The scene of bulldozing the house of the accused in the film was also asked to be modified. Along with this, the dialogues in three different places were changed, and instructions were given to mute one word. However, the exact details of these conversations have not been made public. The censor board also directed the filmmakers to clearly state at the beginning of the film that real events inspire the story. For this, the disclaimer was asked to be extended to 2 minutes and 3 seconds, and a voice-over was added.

What is the duration of The Kerala Story 2?

The producers were also asked to submit the film's script, dialogue, and documents related to the events on which the film is based. In addition, a consent letter was also submitted for the inclusion of a minor artist in the film. After completing all these changes and formalities, the film was given the censor certificate on February 16. According to the censor certificate, the total duration of the film is 131 minutes and 24 seconds, that is, this film is 2 hours 11 minutes and 24 seconds long.

All about The Kerala Story 2

The Kerala Story 2 is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Shah. The film stars Aditi Bhatia, Ulka Gupta, and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles.

