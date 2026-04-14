CBSE 10th Results 2026: Aamir Khan once revealed he was SHOCKED with daughter Ira's board marks; Here's why

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan spoke openly about parenting when he appeared alongside Ira. The conversation was filled with fun memories and gave a glimpse into their close bond.

CBSE 10th Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 results likely today. Once the results are out, students will be able to check their marksheets on the official websites using the login details provided by their schools. While students eagerly wait, here’s a light-hearted throwback story involving Aamir Khan and his daughter, Ira Khan.

When Aamir Khan talked about his daughter's class 10th exam results

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir Khan spoke openly about parenting when he appeared alongside Ira. The conversation was filled with fun memories and gave a glimpse into their close bond. One moment that really stood out was a story about Ira’s Class 10 ICSE board exam results — and how wrong Aamir’s expectations turned out to be.

How did Aamir Khan react to daughter's result?

When asked how he reacted to Ira scoring 89%, Aamir admitted he was genuinely shocked. He said he had been completely sure that she would fail. According to him, it was Reena Dutta who first broke the news about Ira’s marks. What followed was a moment he clearly remembers, as he went on to share exactly how it all unfolded.

"Yeah she did. 89? 88 point something. I was really proud. I was so so sure that she is gonna flunk. The she got 88 and I was like, "No, it's got to be a mistake." I told Reena, I said, "Reena, check again" So Reena checked again. I said, "Give me the number met me check." So I went online and I checked. Sure enough, she'd got 88.3 if I am not mistaken," he was quoted as saying by BollywoodShaadis.

The story demonstrated how Ira Khan and Aamir Khan had a place for humour even around studies. Aamir Khan's amazement turned to pride when the online score indicated 88.3, which he adjusted to "89" or "88 point something."

What did DigiLocker update about CBSE 10th results 2026?

DigiLocker released an announcement about CBSE Class 10 results. The platform said the results will be available there soon and are expected to be announced shortly.

Students have been advised to set up and activate their DigiLocker accounts in advance. The students will achieve easier access to their digital marksheets and certificates because they will have created their accounts before the result announcement.

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