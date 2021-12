In a shocking turn of events, CDS General Bipin Rawat and his family died in a chopper crash near Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, General Rawat's wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos and Air Force personnel were on-board the chopper. The news of his demise has sent shock waves across the nation. On social media, many are expressing shock and mourning his demise. Apart from politicians, many Bollywood celebrities like , , , and others have expressed grief and offered condolences. Also Read - Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share heartfelt wishes with 'He-Man'-styled pics for their legendary father – view posts

सीडीएस श्री बिपिन रावत सवार हेलीकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की दुखद खबर सुनके बहुत आघात पहुंचा। मैं ईश्वर से इस दुर्घटना में शहीद हुए सभी जवानों की आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूं और जनरल रावत जी के सकुशल और स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। ????? — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 8, 2021

सर्वोच्च रक्षा अधिकारी CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत जी व MI 17 में सवार अन्य सैन्य अधिकारियों जवानों को अश्रुपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि ?? नमन् ??

ॐ शांति शांति शांति ?? https://t.co/ceNNwQ5e6G pic.twitter.com/EM3OJGmK5w — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) December 8, 2021

An extremely sad day for our country. We are still trying to process this shocking news.

Our deepest condolences ?? ?? https://t.co/RuDtFXmAE7 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) December 8, 2021

Distraught at how the horrible plane crash in Tamil Nadu unfolded. My heartfelt condolences to the brave families of our men in uniforms. Sending prayers & strength to the families of CDS Bipin Rawat Ji & all the Jawans who were onboard.

Jai Hind! ????? — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) December 8, 2021

Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers ?? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 8, 2021

Such a tragic loss for the whole nation. Strength and prayers to all the families. Om Shanti ? https://t.co/HyetHxUrXG — (@kapoorkkunal) December 8, 2021

Devastating news of the Helicopter crash involving CDS Gen #BipinRawat, his wife and other dignitaries. Prayers for their families and hoping for some positive development coming in. Life is so fragile and unpredictable. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) December 8, 2021