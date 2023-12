Kartik Aaryan has carved a niche for himself as a formidable presence in the cinema space. The rave success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and acclaim for Satyaprem Ki Katha, propels him to the top, paving the way for an impressive roster of films coming up. Aaryan's impending projects, especially the much talked about Chandu Champion with Kabir Khan, Anurag Basu's yet-to-be-titled musical, and the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Anees Bazmi, clearly show he's not just a solid star, but also a diverse performer setting himself up for bigger victories. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel too on which you can check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Animal actress Triptii Dimri to star in Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan? Mukesh Bhatt calls rumours 'rubbish'

In collaboration with the respected director Kabir Khan for the first time, Kartik dives into the heartfelt true story of a persistent sportsman in Chandu Champion. This film promises an emotional ride that audience will feelingly resonate with. Kartik Aaryan's charismatic performance under Kabir Khan's expert storytelling, Chandu Champion is anticipated to be a film that is both entertaining and inspiring. Also Read - Year Ender 2023: Shahid Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao; 7 actors who owned 2023 with their groundbreaking performances

Tripti Dimri to star with Kartik?

Following is a romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu, known for his distinctive style of storytelling, and emphasis on music. Both Basu and Aaryan are ready to enchant the audiences. As per reports, Tripti Dimri will star opposite Aaryan, and fans are eager to see this new on-screen combo. The film promises moving music, and with Kartik's charisma along with Basu's directorial touch, it is expected to be a romantic tale that strikes a chord with the viewers. Also Read - Aashiqui 3: After Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri to romance Kartik Aaryan; check exciting deets

Back to his acclaimed genre, Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain as a quirky psychiatrist, Rooh Baba, in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Use of humour deftly combined with inherited charm, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to take the audience on a thrilling ride, redefining horror comedy in Bollywood. The film is highly anticipated since it was announced and topping the charts of Ormax's most awaited.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar's collaboration

Alongside these anticipated films, Kartik Aaryan has a war-themed drama under Karan Johar's production lined up for 2024. These assignments just validate Kartik Aaryan's rising stature in the industry. As a Gen-Z star with a huge fandom, Aaryan has demonstrated his talent to deliver both critically acclaimed performances and box office successes. The enormous scale of these upcoming films further solidifies the impression that Aaryan is an exceptional performer, capable of taking any project a notch higher.

Kartik Aaryan is all set to venture into this stimulating chapter of his career, exhibiting he's more than just a star but a well-rounded actor ready to take on diverse genres and stories. His ascend to stardom in Bollywood seems inevitable, promising a journey as exciting as the stories he portrays on screen.