Celebrity stylist Namratha Jauni verbalizes the hardships of the costume designing world

Aren’t we all fascinated by the electrifying film and fashion industry? We are always attracted to every person who is a part of this world. Since myriad individuals and expertise are working here, sometimes a few may go unnoticed.

Amongst the various hands steering the wheels of a hit film is a costume designer. And Namratha Jauni is a pre-eminent celebrity stylist who is also the reason behind some of the most amazing B- Town movie costumes.

Being one of the most prominent names in the industry, Namratha Jauni is precisely known for her impeccable fashionableness and startling style. How so ever enticing the chore of stylists may seem, but the back-story is always different.

Sharing the parallel thoughts, stylist Namratha Jauni said that the glamour and perfection seen on screen is the outcome of multiple eleventh hours amendments some of which particularly include the outfits of the actors. Being a celebrity stylist is not a duck soup.

Namratha believes that in the thick of several troubles, styling a celebrity according to the event or scene comes to be the trickiest part. As catering to the director and actor's “must-have” the celeb stylist is also to annex their style and uniqueness to it.

Besides all this, it is the art of time management. The film industry is always busy as a bee where the celeb stylists have to wait for hours for the actor to show up for alteration. Namratha surmises that by being rushed off on her feet, she finds satisfaction in doing so.

This creative and unparalleled stylist is also the costume designer of multiple movies like Madaari, Tanu weds Manu, Paan Singh Tomar, Kash, Dil Kabaddi and more.

She has furthermore styled actors like Kangna Ranaut, Irrfan Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Soha Ali Khan, etc. No field is a cakewalk, it requires an abundance of devotion and determination to keep rolling until you find your cliff and Namratha Jauni has proved this right.