Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly is not someone to mince words. The actress divides her time between Austria and Dubai where her husband Peter Haag is based. As we know, she made her debut with Prem Aggan in Bollywood in 1998. The movie did not set the cash registers ringing but Celina Jaitley and Fardeen Khan got recognized for their good looks. Self-proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu has been making a lot of claims against Bollywood stars. He tweeted that she had slept with both Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. The former was the producer and director of Prem Aggan. Feroz Khan has passed away in 2009. He was one of India's most stylish filmmakers.

CELINA JAITLY TAKES A SHARP JIBE

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly tweeted, "Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action."

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

A number of people have come out in support of Celina Jaitly. Take a look at the reaction tweets below...

Do file a defamation case against this wretched man. Don't spare him. — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) April 11, 2023

Hey @TwitterSafety, Reported against this account @UmairSandu , that's the only way to deal with a person like him. Pl take action, It's a clear case of maligning someone's image with fake allegations. pic.twitter.com/HqoeWDoNit — Samir Abbas (@TheSamirAbbas) April 11, 2023

Defamation complaint can also fix him well. Plz do that, I advice. — Deepika Pushkar Nath (@DeepikaSRajawat) April 11, 2023

Dear Ms Jaitley, Hats off to your grace under attack. Sue the shoes off this halflife. I am happy to help. — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) April 11, 2023

Reported him, Celina. You deserve everything good, girl ✨ — BG ? (@joBeeGeorgeous) April 11, 2023

Celina Jaitly was last seen on OTT in the film Seasons Greetings. She is now busy with her kids. The actress is open to projects as she said in an interview.