Celina Jaitly shares an awkward Throwback picture with Priyanka Chopra; wonders what were they thinking while posing

who was one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses of her time is right now on sabbatical. The former actress took to Twitter and shared an old picture with wondering what were they up to. The picture shows Celina and Priyanka cuddling each other. The caption shared by Celina reads, " I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol… It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra". This throwback picture has been going VIRAL on the internet. There are lots of comments that mentioned how much they miss Celina on screen. If wonder of the actress will rethink to revive her acting career again. Talking about her bond with Priyanka in one of her interviews had said, " "Priyanka is a very talented artist, she was one of my mentors during Miss India days as well as she won the year prior to me. I love the fact that she continues to explore every aspect of her talent. Life is too short to be bothered by what people may think of you and I believe in that too.

I have always wondered what @priyankachopra and I were thinking when we did this shoot back then lol…? It seems we were either very cold or superhero action figures forced to pose like dolls.#Throwback #celinajaitly #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/uWxR0LlBOR — (@CelinaJaitly) March 22, 2022

Priyanka Chopra started her acting career with modelling and today she is one of the most popular actors of her time. She is right now enjoying the phase of motherhood as she recently announced becoming a parent through surrogacy. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family". The actress has resumed to work and soon will be seen in Bollywood's film Jee Le Zaraa along with and in lead roles along with her.