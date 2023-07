Celina Jaitly is one strong woman. Some months back, self-proclaimed Hindi film critic Umair Sandu said that she had sexual relations with both Feroz Khan and Fardeen Khan. As we know, the late veteran star had introduced her to Bollywood with Prem Aggan. She had played the role of a blind girl in the romantic drama. Celina Jaitly has put up a long tweet where she has described how the Ministry Of External Affairs is helping her bring Sandu to task. She in her tweet said that Sandu threatened the safety of her family in Austria. Her husband Peter Haag is Austrian and works in Dubai. She is mother to three sons. When the tweet came out, she had replied back in strong words. Also Read - Celina Jaitly shares the heartbreaking story of her newborn son’s death, 'Took me five years to..'

Thanks netizens for support

Celina Jaitly said she got support from millions of people on social media, which included even nationals from Pakistan. The actress said she complained to the National Commission Of Women in India. The NCW wrote a letter to the MEA for initiating action in the matter. The tweet reads, "The Ministry views the incident with utmost seriousness and has raised the matter with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi seeking an immediate investigation and action of the incident."

A fight for Feroz Khan

Celina Jaitly said it was open character assassination not only of her, but also Mr Khan who was her beloved mentor. She said he is no longer alive to defend himself. She said she is the daughter of an Indian army war hero and would not give up without a fight. She is the daughter of late Colonel VK Jaitly and an Afghan Hindu mother Meeta who also worked in the Army as a nurse. She has written, "I am an Indian army war hero's daughter and I was going to fight it till my last breath even if it meant going to Pakistan to teach this person a lesson. I am so grateful to the National commission of women, to the amazing Ms @khushsundar for her understanding and support and wonderful work with women's issues, Ms Rekha Sharma Chairperson @NCWIndia

and above all the Ministry of External Affairs and our GOVERNMENT OF INDIA because they upheld the pride of every Indian woman."

Proud of being an Indian woman

She said that four generations of her family served the nation. Celina said this action from Government of India has made her proud to be an Indian woman.