Bollywood Actress Celina Jaitly is still highly active on social media despite her long absence from the performing scene. Celina Jaitly, a superslim actress from Bollywood, is still admired for her worldwide beauty. The actress is frequently the focus of debate about a particular image or video, but this time the topic is a tweet rather than one of her images or videos. Celina Jaitley had responded simultaneously to a sexual remark made about her. Celina's case has now been brought before the National Commission for Women.

A Pakistani critic tries to tarnish Celina Jaitly's image.



Celina Jaitly's reputation has been tarnished by a tweet by a Pakistani critic. He wrote," Celina Jaitley is the only Bollywood Actress who slept with both her father, Feroz Khan, and son, Fardeen Khan, multiple times. The actress responded to this allegation, "Mr. Sandhu, I hope you made yourself a man by posting this. Please take action against them. Twitter Safety (#celinajaitly @TwitterSafety)

Celina Jaitly Took Action against a Pakistani film critic.

Along with this, The actress took action against the Pakistani film reviewer after responding to him appropriately on Twitter. In a tweet, Celina wrote, "A few months ago, Pakistan's film critic Umair Sandhu made inappropriate remarks about me on Twitter, in which he constructed obscene allegations that I had relationships with both my mentor Feroze Khan, the filmmaker and his son Fardeen." She also included a photo of the government's letter in response to her complaint. The National Commission for Women is now handling this situation.

A few months ago, a self-proclaimed Hindi film critic and journalist from Pakistan named @UmairSandu took to Twitter to make viral untrue horrific claims about me which included bizarre allegations like my relations with both my mentor Feroz Khan and his son Fardeen , in addition… pic.twitter.com/xAtxdE8Jzb — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) July 30, 2023

Celina Jaitly was Miss India once

Reacting to the picture, now celebs and people are taking a stand for her. One user wrote, "We are So proud of you that you have taken a stand for yourself." while the other user wrote," Stay strong and hit hard." Let us tell you that Celina collaborated with Fardeen Khan on 'No Entry' and 'Janasheen'. The actress also took home the Miss India crown in 2001. Later that year, Celina Jaitley debuted her acting career with the film 'Apna Sapna Money Money'. She later made appearances in 'Hey Baby' and 'Golmaal Returns'.