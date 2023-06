Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has started off on a good note. It seems the film might make above Rs five crores on the first day at the box office. The makers have kept the pricing pocket-friendly. Vicky Kaushal will now start work on his second movie with Laxman Utekar. The movie is the biopic of the great Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. It seems the actor has started work on his body transformation. It seems he began work on it just after he wrapped up the shoot of Meghana Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, the biopic of the great Sam Manekshaw. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal explains why his IIFA dance with Hrithik Roshan will always be special

It seems Vicky Kaushal will be spending a month in Bangkok to learn sword-fighting for the movie. The film will be loaded with action and emotion. Laxman Utekar who is a Maharashtrian himself is doing a lot of research to make sure that it is movie everyone feels proud of. A lot of public sentiment is attached to the movie. Of course, the makers are looking for a good actress to play the role of his wife Yesubai Bhonsale. She was a key figure in his life and in his life story. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Review: Vicky Kaushal wins over as lover boy; Sara Ali Khan excels; fans in LOVE with their chemistry in this comic family drama

Maddock is producing the film. At this time, their focus is more on Chaava and Stree 2. Chaava is the name of the movie which is the biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The production will take quite some time. Some of the actresses who are being considered are Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan. Netizens have varied reactions to the casting of these ladies. A person commented on Reddit that it would surely be Kriti Sanon as it is Maddock Film. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals his celebrity crush is his ‘Dharam Patni’ Katrina Kaif; don’t miss Sara Ali Khan’s reply [Watch video]

Trending Now

People are kind of skeptical about the casting of Kriti Sanon or Sara Ali Khan. They feel an actress from the Marathi film industry would be more appropriate for the role.

People have noticed how all his directors want to repeat Vicky Kaushal in their projects. He has done two films with Meghana Gulzar already and now it is Laxman Utekar. Well, he is a joy to watch on screen.