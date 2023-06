Rashami Desai is stepping into the Punjabi industry. The actress who is seen mostly in the non-fiction space in TV now has ventured into the Punjabi industry, which is flourishing by the day. Rashami Desai has had a great stint in the Hindi and Bhojpuri industries and now it is time for a new frontier. Her co-star is the handsome Punjabi actor Nav Bajwa. Actress Navneet Kaur Dhillon is also a part of the project. Chambe Di Booti will release in 2024. Rashami Desai shared a pic with the caption, "I'm super excited for the announcement and release of "Chambe Di Booti" in the coming year, with Punjab’s heartthrob Nav Bajwa...I think we make a cute pair...It’s amazing and super fun to work with him....I am having a great time at the shoot of this project!!! See you soon at the movies!!!" Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Adah Sharma, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai's fashion outings leave a lot to be desired

Nav or Navjot Singh Bajwa is a young star of the industry. He has made his debut as a director with Raduaa. He made his debut in 2012 with the film Pure Punjabi. Nav shared the pic and wrote, "Excited for the release of Chambe Di Booti with the very beautiful and versatile Rashmi Desai and Navneet Kaur Dillon. The movie is all set to release next year with amazing music by Money Aujhla waheguru mehar karan.. and I hope you all will love to see Rashami and me together..."

FANS CONGRATULATE RASHAMI DESAI

Rashami Desai's fans are on cloud nine. She has been doing selective projects of late. Adaa Khan, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia have congratulated her on Instagram for this new move in her professional career.

Shot in Scotland and England.

• Will be released in Hindi and Punjabi Both Language. • The shooting is scheduled: First Week Of July.

• Romantic Comedy

• Actor : Rashami Desai, Nav Bajwa & Navneet Dhillon#RashamiDesai @TheRashamiDesai

The Punjabi industry is proving to be a great place for talented artistes. They have a huge fan base over the UK, US and Canada.