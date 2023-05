Diljit Dosanjh has stunned everyone with a new look in the teaser of Chamkila. The Punjabi singer surprised the audience with a no-turban look in the film based on the story of artist Amar Singh Chamkila. In the Imtiaz Ali film, the actor plays the lead role for which he had to take off his turban. For the unversed, he has rejected Bollywood movies as he cannot take off his turban which is his identity. The actor-singer has appeared in several Punjabi and Hindi movies but this is the first film that features him without a pagg or pagadi as said in Punjabi. Also Read - Coachella 2023: Diljit Dosanjh leaves Diplo and audience hyped; fans say, 'Oh man slayed' [Read Tweets]

Diljit Dosanjh plays Amar Singh Chamkila in the movie co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The moment the teaser was dropped by Netflix on social media netizens highly reacted to the singer's look sans turban. While some were startled to see him in a new look others objected to his principle of not going without turban. This took a dig into his old interview when he said doing a film without a turban is impossible. For that matter, he even rejected many movies in Bollywood.

Diljit Dosanjh on not doing films without a turban

In an old interview with DNA during the promotions of Soorma, Diljit Dosanjh said he is very selective about movies and accepts only those roles that allow him to wear his turban. Diljit mentioned that he doesn't do many Hindi films because nothing substantial has been offered to him. He has even received offers from his favorite directors but he refused because they want him to go without a turban which is impossible for the actor-singer. Diljit Dosanjh says he cannot do a film without a turban because it is his identity and his emotion.

Watch Chamkila Teaser

Chamkila is the real-life story of an artist Amar Singh Chamkila, who was killed at the age of 27. He was Punjab’s highest record-selling singer of that time but was assassinated along with his wife and 2 band members. The story is set in Pujab back in 1988 when the assassination was held. The film stars as his wife Amarjot Kaur. Chamkila is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the music is composed by AR Rahman. The release date is unknown but it will premiere on Netflix.