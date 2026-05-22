Chand Mera Dil advance booking collection: Can Ananya Panday-Lakshya’s romantic thriller surprise audience at Box Office?

Chand Mera Dil hits theatres amid strong buzz after its CBFC controversy and last-minute runtime extension. Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the romantic drama has sold over 32,000 tickets in advance bookings, while makers hope discounted Rs 149 ticket prices boost its opening day box office performance.

Chand Mera Dil advance booking day 1: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil is finally hitting theatres today, May 22, after a lot of pre-release drama. The film, which made headlines due to its tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), has received a last-minute runtime extension ahead of its big day.

Chand Mera Dil advance booking collection

According to early Sacnilk reports, the movie is currently playing in 402 shows and has collected around Rs 2 lakh net in advance bookings. Over 32,000 tickets have already been sold across major cinema chains, showing slow but steady interest from audiences.

In a surprising development, the makers went back to the CBFC and added fresh content after the initial censorship cuts. The film’s runtime has now increased from 135.36 minutes to 145.53 minutes (2 hours 25 minutes). Reports say eight new scenes have been added, including a nearly four-minute extended sequence in the first half.

About Chand Mera Dil

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is being touted as a romantic drama with a dark twist. To attract more footfalls on opening day, the makers have introduced a smart pricing strategy — all tickets for shows before 5 pm are priced at just Rs 149.

However, some theatres in Mumbai and other cities faced minor delays while opening advance bookings, which may have slightly affected early momentum. This film marks the first on-screen pairing of Ananya Panday and Lakshya. Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (2025) opposite Kartik Aaryan and will next appear in the second season of Call Me Bae. Lakshya, on the other hand, was recently seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial series The Ba**ds of Bollywood.

With decent advance numbers and a friendly ticket price for morning and afternoon shows, all eyes are now on how Chand Mera Dil performs on its first day at the box office.

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