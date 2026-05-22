Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 1: Can Lakshya-Ananya Panday's romance BEAT Saiyaara's opening day earnings?

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama earns a decent opening at the box office as comparisons with Saiyaara start surfacing online.

Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection Day 1: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil hit theatres today and registered a decent, if not spectacular, opening at the Indian box office. Early trade estimates suggest the film has collected around Rs 5 crore nett on its first day. The movie performed better in major metro cities, where multiplex occupancy picked up steadily through the afternoon and evening shows.

Morning shows started slow with roughly 16% occupancy, but walk-ins helped improve the numbers as the day progressed. Advance bookings also gave the film a decent push in the initial phase.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Chand Mera Dil was running in 2,584 shows and had collected Rs 0.78 crore net so far. This takes its India gross to Rs 0.92 crore on Day 1.

Chand Mera Dil is being compared to Saiyaara?

Box office expert Rohit Jaiswal had predicted an opening in the range of Rs 4 crore, and the early numbers seem to be falling somewhere in that ballpark. While the film has opened on a steady note, it is nowhere close to the kind of explosive start that was seen with Saiyaara, which collected a massive Rs 21.5 crore on its first day. This comparison is already doing the rounds among industry watchers and fans.

What did Lakshya tell about Ananya Panday?

In a recent interview, Lakshya spoke warmly about his co-star Ananya Panday. He described her as a pretty generous, and also easy to approach, kind of person. He mentioned that they shared a comfortable working relationship, kinda calmly. Lakshya said that they would often go over scenes before shooting , which I guess helped them form a natural chemistry on screen.

While Chand Mera Dil may not have really lit up the box office on Day 1, its shows in metros and some encouraging word of mouth could make it move a bit faster as the weekend rolls in.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

