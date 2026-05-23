Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 1: Lakshya-Ananya’s romantic drama BEATS Ek Din amid tough competition

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday's romantic drama opens at Rs 2.90 crore net despite mixed reviews and competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil finally hit theatres on May 22, 2026. The film, which has received mixed reactions from both audiences and critics, opened to a rather slow start at the box office. Backed by Karan Johar’s production house, the intense love story struggled to create much pre-release buzz, which clearly reflected in its opening day numbers. Still, considering the limited hype, its Day 1 collection can be considered decent.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil collected Rs 2.90 crore net on its first day from 4,944 shows. This takes its total India gross to Rs 3.39 crore so far, with an overall occupancy of 17.31%. While not explosive, the numbers show some interest, particularly in urban centres.

The film is facing stiff competition at the box office. It is going head-to-head with the previous week’s release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. On top of that, it also has to contend with the big Hollywood release Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

However, the Lakshya-Ananya starrer did manage to outperform Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din, which opened with just Rs 1.15 crore on its first day.

About Chand Mera Dil

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is an emotionally heavy romantic drama that explores the complexities of young love and the harsh realities of adulthood. While the film may not have set the box office on fire on Day 1, its performance over the weekend will be crucial in determining its final fate. With mixed reviews doing the rounds, the coming days will show whether strong word-of-mouth can help the film pick up pace or if it will continue to struggle.

The IMDb summary of the film read, "Chronicles the intertwined lives of engineering students as they navigate academic challenges, forge friendships, and discover themselves in university."

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