Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 10: Ananya Panday-Lakshya's film STRUGGLES as Obsession pulls ahead

Mera Dil box office collection day 10: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama earns Rs 1.8 crore on its second Sunday, taking its India net total to Rs 24.30 crore. However, the film continues to struggle as Hollywood horror release Obsession outperforms it at the box office.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10: Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, has completed 10 days in theatres but is still searching for the kind of strong audience pull that could give its box office run a much-needed push. Despite being backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film has found it tough to sustain momentum since its release on May 22.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 10

The movie opened to mixed-to-negative reviews, which clearly affected its growth. While it managed a decent opening weekend, collections started slowing down almost immediately after. According to Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil earned Rs 1.8 crore on its second Sunday (Day 10), which was only a marginal improvement over Saturday’s Rs 1.75 crore.

For context, the film started with Rs 3 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday. However, the weekdays saw a steady decline. So far, its India net collection stands at ₹24.30 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 28.59 crore.

The romantic drama also had to face fresh competition from the Hollywood horror film Obsession, which outperformed it on Sunday by collecting Rs 3.06 crore. This new release seems to have taken away some of the limited audience Chand Mera Dil was managing to attract.

About Chand Mera Dil

Set somewhere in Hyderabad, this story tracks two college students who kinda fall for each other, but then things get serious, like very sudden, after an unplanned pregnancy. They agree to get married and keep the baby, yet as adult life starts knocking harder, their bond is tested again and again. It begins as a sweet, soft romance, then slowly it turns into a tighter, more emotionally layered drama, you know the kind where everything feels heavier.

In the lineup, Lakshya has been getting mostly positive reactions for his performance. As for Ananya Panday, the response has been more uneven, sort of divided. One of the main conversation sparks was her contemporary Bharatanatyam fusion dance sequence, it went viral not too long after it was released. Some people genuinely liked what she tried, but the number also got a lot of backlash. Several social media users and classical dancers criticised it, and they raised questions about the choreography as well as how it was executed. Amid the backlash, renowned dancer-choreographer Sandip Soparrkar came out in her defence.

With no major Bollywood releases in the immediate future, Chand Mera Dil now has a relatively clearer window. Whether it can pick up pace in the coming days will depend heavily on stronger word-of-mouth and audience connect.

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