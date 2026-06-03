Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 12: Lakshya-Ananya's film STRUGGLES, inches toward Rs 30 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 12: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama earns Rs 1 crore, taking India net collections to Rs 26.30 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 34.90 crore.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 12: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil has completed its first week in theatres, but the film is still searching for stronger audience pull. The Karan Johar-backed movie opened to mixed reviews and decent numbers, but after a respectable first weekend, the footfalls have slowed down noticeably.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 12

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1 crore net on Day 12 (Saturday) from 2,672 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 26.30 crore and India gross to Rs 31.05 crore so far. If the current trend continues, the movie might just manage to cross the Rs 30 crore India net mark by the end of its second week.

Chand Mera Dil overseas collection

Overseas, Chand Mera Dil has added Rs 3.85 crore so far, pushing the worldwide gross to Rs 34.90 crore.

The film follows two engineering students who fall in love during college. Their relationship takes a serious turn after an unplanned pregnancy. What begins as a sweet romance soon becomes complicated as they deal with responsibilities, emotional struggles, and eventual separation. The story then explores how the couple tries to navigate these challenges and find their way back to each other.

About Chand Mera Dil

Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie also features Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose in supporting roles. It hit theatres on May 22, 2026.

While the film didn’t enjoy much pre-release buzz, it has managed to find a small, dedicated audience. Lakshya has received mostly positive feedback for his performance, while reactions to Ananya Panday have been more divided. One sequence that got a lot of attention (and criticism) was her contemporary Bharatanatyam fusion dance number, which went viral online shortly after its release.

With no major Bollywood releases coming up immediately, Chand Mera Dil now has a relatively clear window. However, whether it can pick up momentum in the coming days will depend heavily on stronger word-of-mouth. So far, the film is holding on with low but steady numbers, but it still has a long way to go if it wants to become a profitable venture at the box office.

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