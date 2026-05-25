Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 3: Ananya Panday-Lakshya’s romance crosses Rs 10 crore weekend mark despite Saiyaara comparisons

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama crosses Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend despite facing comparisons with Saiyaara and tough box office competition.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, is no Saiyaara. However, considering it is only Lakshya’s second film and Soni’s first big theatrical release, the movie has managed to hold its own at the box office.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3

The film crossed the Rs 10 crore mark in its opening weekend, which is a decent result in today’s tough market where many mid-sized films struggle even on Day 1. On Sunday (Day 3), Chand Mera Dil collected Rs 4.35 crore from 4,722 shows- its highest single-day collection so far. This was an improvement over Saturday’s Rs 3.75 crore and Friday’s opening of Rs 3 crore. Overall, the film wrapped up its first three days with Rs 13.23 crore gross and Rs 11.10 crore net in India.

Chand Mera Dil overseas collection

Overseas, the film added another Rs 50 lakh on Sunday, taking its international total to Rs 1.50 crore. Combining both, the worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 14.73 crore.

Chand Mera Dil could not beat Saiyaara

Of course, it doesn’t come close to the blockbuster numbers of Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, which had collected nearly Rs 25 crore on its opening day alone last year. Even among Ananya Panday’s previous releases, Chand Mera Dil falls behind. Her last film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri (opposite Kartik Aaryan) had collected over Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend, while Kesari Chapter 2 (with Akshay Kumar) and Dream Girl 2 (with Ayushmann Khurrana) had even stronger starts.

Still, backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil has shown some promise. Its real test will begin now as it enters weekdays. How well it holds on Monday and the rest of the week will decide whether the film can turn into a profitable venture or fade out quickly.

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