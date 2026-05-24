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Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 3: Lakshya-Ananya’s romantic drama holds STEADY amid tough competition at theatres

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday's romantic drama maintains a steady run at the box office despite facing competition from major new releases.

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By: Sahelee Rakshit | Published: May 24, 2026 9:23 AM IST
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Chand Mera Dil box office collection

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3: Lakshya Lalwani and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil has received mixed feedback from audiences after hitting theatres on May 22, 2026. While the film hasn’t created massive buzz, it has managed a decent opening at the box office. The Vivek Soni directorial opened with around Rs 3 crore on its first day. Considering there was hardly any pre-release hype surrounding the movie, this collection is being seen as fairly respectable. On Day 2, the film showed a healthy growth of over 21%, collecting Rs 3.65 crore net across 4,884 shows. This 21.7% jump from Day 1 has brought its total India gross to Rs 7.89 crore and India net to Rs 6.65 crore so far.

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Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 3

As of early estimates on Day 3, the movie added another Rs 0.07 crore net from 773 shows, taking the overall India gross to Rs 7.97 crore and net collection to Rs 6.72 crore.

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Chand Mera Dil overseas collection

Overseas, Chand Mera Dil earned Rs 0.50 crore on its second day, pushing its international total to Rs 0.80 crore. The current worldwide gross stands at Rs 8.69 crore. The film is facing tough competition from the big Hollywood release Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu as well as last week’s release Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Still, it has managed to outperform the recently released Ek Din, which collected only Rs 1 crore on its second day.

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About Chand Mera Dil

In the film, Lakshya plays Aarav, Ananya Panday essays Chandni, and Aastha Singh appears as Jyotsna. The supporting cast includes Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose.

While Chand Mera Dil might not have set the box office ablaze, it has shown a steady climb on Day 2, which is a fairly positive signal. The upcoming weekend is probably the key moment to watch, because it will hint at whether good word of mouth actually can keep the film going.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit

Sahelee Rakshit is an entertainment journalist at BollywoodLife, where she has been contributing since 2025. Active in journalism since 2018, she has previously worked with leading news platforms including Inside Northeast, The Sentinel, APN News, News24, and Jagran English. With a strong focus on Bollywood news and movie reviews, Sahelee has interviewed prominent TV celebrities and acclaimed film directors. She has also covered and participated in several major entertainment events, establishing herself as a trusted voice in the industry.

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