Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 4: Did Lakshya-Ananya Panday's film PASS Monday test?

Chand Mera Dil box office collection Day 4: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama witnessed a sharp Monday drop after a slow weekend. The Dharma Productions film has earned Rs 12.84 crore net in India so far.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil hit theatres on Friday with very little pre-release buzz. The film, which received mostly lukewarm reviews and mixed-to-underwhelming reactions from audiences, has had a rather quiet opening at the box office.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4

After collecting Rs 3 crore on its first day, the movie showed some improvement on Sunday, earning its highest single-day collection of Rs 4.35 crore. However, the momentum didn’t last long. On Monday (Day 4), the film saw a sharp drop, collecting just Rs 1.74 crore — a significant decline from Sunday’s numbers.

According to the latest Sacnilk update, Chand Mera Dil has now accumulated Rs 15.28 crore gross and Rs 12.84 crore net in India so far. While the film managed to cross the Rs 12 crore net mark in its first four days, the sharp Monday drop raises questions about its staying power in the coming week.

About Chand Mera Dil

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and directed by Vivek Soni, the film follows the story of two college students in Hyderabad who fall in love. Their relationship takes a serious turn after an unplanned pregnancy. They decide to get married and keep the baby, but the pressures of early adulthood, the financial troubles, and some emotional frustration pretty soon start to mess with their bond. What began as this sweet romance story slowly turns into a tangled, intense drama , specially after one heated argument takes a violent turn, and that becomes the main conflict of the film.

With very little hype and an average word of mouth, Chand Mera Dil is having a hard time getting steady crowds. The next few days will be kinda crucial in figuring out if the movie can last, or if it just fades out fast at the ticket counters.

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