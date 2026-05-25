Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Lakshya-Ananya Panday starrer inches closer to Rs 15 crore

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama has won several hearts. Read on to know its box office revenue.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4: Lakshya-Ananya Panday starrer inches closer to Rs 15 crore

Karan Johar's production venture Chand Mera Dil had hit theatres on February. The film - which features Lakshya and Ananya Panday in key roles - had opened to positive reviews from the critics and viewers. It may have earned Rs. 3 crore on release day, but over the weekend, the movie witnessed a jump and collected Rs. 3.75 crore and Rs. 4.35 crore, respectively. As per trade website Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 11.10 crore during its first weekend. Now, everyone is eager to know how much the film earned on day 4.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4

Going by early estimates, the movie is expected to earn around Rs. 1.50–2 crore on its first Monday. With this, the total collection will amount to around Rs. 12–13 crore. As reported by Sacnilk, the film managed to earn a net of Rs 4.35 crore on Day 3 through its 4,722 shows in India. The mount Sunday earnings marked a 16 per cent growth compared to Day 2, when the film earned Rs 3.75 crore net. With this, the total India net collection of the film now stands at Rs 11.10 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 13.23 crore.

Chand Mera Dil not a 'typical love story'

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had viewed the film and gave it 3.5-star rating. Taran was quick to take to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film and even stressed on the fact that viewers can expect a few surprises. He posted, "Expect the unexpected, because this isn't your regular love story... Winsome performances, several terrific emotional moments, and soulful music are its strengths... The second half could've been sharper." As he said, while Chand Mera Dil may come across as a conventional romance, it takes a turn nobody expected. He added, "#ChandMeraDil may come across as a typical love story since the makers haven't revealed much in the promotional material... And while the film does appear to follow a familiar path in the first 30 minutes, it shifts gears soon after and takes you completely by surprise."

Taran was also quick to appreciate director Vivek Soni. "Director Vivek Soni packs warmth, tenderness, and relatable moments into the narrative, but it's the emotional quotient that elevates the film further... In fact, he ensures the tension builds gradually, never making it feel rushed. A particular sequence set at a plush restaurant in the second half takes the conflict to an altogether new level... The director's storytelling prowess comes to the fore brilliantly in this standout sequence," he continued.

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