Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer CROSSES Rs 15 crore mark

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Lakshya and Ananya Panday were recently seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. The movie was released on May 22. Read on to know how much it has earned so far.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Ananya Panday-Lakshya starrer CROSSES Rs 15 crore mark

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, had hit theatres - amid massive anticipation - on May 22.

Even though the Vivek Soni directorial received mixed reactions from critics, audiences were happy to laud the performances of the lead pair, particularly Ananya Panday. The romantic drama was bankrolled by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. The film also featured Paresh Pahuja, Manish Chaudhary, Charu Shankar, Irawati Harshe, Pratham Rathod, among others.

Chand Mera Dil day 5 box office update

According to the latest report from Sacnilk, Ananya Panday's Chand Mera Dil managed to earn Rs 2.10 crore on day 5 of release. On first Monday, the film earned Rs 2.25 crore. On May 22 - the day of release, Chand Mera Dil managed to earn Rs 3 crore. On Sunday, it saw a surge and earned Rs 4.25 crore. With this, the film's total India gross collection amounted to Rs 18.16 crore and total India net collection stands at Rs 15.35 crore.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil earned Rs 2.25 crore on Monday. On Sunday, it earned Rs 4.25 crore, which was also its highest single-day haul so far. On opening day, the film collected Rs 3 crore.

What is Chand Mera Dil about?

The film delves deeper into the two characters who meet during their college days in Hyderabad. They fall for each other, but things turn awry when they have to deal with an unplanned pregnancy. Ananya's character is firm about keeping the baby, and the couple ties the knot. However, their relationship soon begins to face multiple troubles under pressure and frustration. One argument gets violent. This emerges as a turning point in the story and becomes the central conflict of the film.

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