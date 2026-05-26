Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 5: Can Ananya Panday-Lakshya's film PASS Tuesday test?

Chand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani witnessed a sharp drop on Day 5 after a decent opening weekend, taking its India net collection past Rs 13 crore.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5: and Ananya Panday’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil witnessed a noticeable drop in collections on its first Monday after showing decent growth over the opening weekend. The Karan Johar-produced film, directed by Vivek Soni, collected Rs 2.25 crore net on Day 4 (Monday) across 4,031 shows.

According to Sacnilk, this marks a sharp 47.1% decline from Sunday’s collection of Rs 4.25 crore. While the film had a slow start, it showed steady growth over the weekend- opening with Rs 3 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 3.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.25 crore on Sunday.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 5

As of early estimates on Day 5 (Tuesday), the movie added another Rs 0.36 crore net. This takes its total India gross to Rs 16.19 crore and India net collection to Rs 13.61 crore so far. Overseas, it earned Rs 0.25 crore on Monday, pushing the international total to Rs 2.25 crore. The current worldwide gross stands at Rs 18.02 crore.

Though the makers haven’t officially revealed the budget, industry sources estimate it to be around Rs 30-40 crore. At this stage, the numbers can be considered decent for a mid-sized romantic drama, but the film will need to hold steady during the weekdays to become a profitable venture.

Chand Mera Dil opened to positive reviews

The movie received mostly positive reviews from critics, but audience reactions have been mixed, which seems to have impacted its Monday numbers. On a brighter note, there is no major Bollywood release scheduled for this Friday, giving Chand Mera Dil a relatively clear window to recover and improve its collections in the coming days.

With no big competition immediately, the film’s fate will now depend on strong word-of-mouth and how well it sustains through the weekdays.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

