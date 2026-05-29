Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 7: Ananya Panday-Lakshya's film shows GROWTH, nears Rs 20 crore

Chand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya wrapped up its first week with steady box office growth, crossing Rs 26 crore worldwide despite facing strong competition from major releases.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7: Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has wrapped up its first week in theatres. Despite mixed reviews, very little pre-release buzz, and tough competition from big releases, the Karan Johar-backed film has shown a fair amount of resilience at the box office.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 2.20 crore on Day 7 (Thursday) from 3,713 shows. This marks a modest 15.8% growth compared to Wednesday’s collection. With this addition, Chand Mera Dil has taken its total India gross to Rs 22.98 crore and India net collection to Rs 19.45 crore so far.

Chand Mera Dil overseas collection

Overseas, the film added Rs 15 lakh on Day 7, pushing its international gross to Rs 3.05 crore. The current worldwide total now stands at an estimated Rs 26.03 crore.

The film followed a typical pattern for mid-sized releases — a decent opening weekend, a sharp drop on Monday, and then some stabilisation during the mid-week. The slight uptick on Thursday is a mildly positive sign as it heads into its second weekend.

Since its release on May 22, Chand Mera Dil has had to fight for screen space and audience attention. It clashed directly with the big Hollywood title Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on opening day and has also been sharing screens with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is currently in its second week. Given these challenges, its first-week performance can be considered reasonable.

About Chand Mera Dil

In the film, Lakshya plays Aarav and Ananya Panday essays Chandni, while Aastha Singh plays Jyotsna. The supporting cast includes Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose. Directed by Vivek Soni and produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner, the movie was pitched as a heartfelt, realistic love story that stays away from typical over-the-top romance tropes.

While Chand Mera Dil might not have lit the box office on fire, it still managed to land a kind of small but steady audience. In the coming days, it will be key to watch closely, whether good word of mouth can help the film keep going, or if the numbers keep slipping in that second week.

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