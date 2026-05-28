Chand Mera Dil Box Office collection day 7: Ananya Panday-Lakshya’s romance crosses Rs 17 crore

Chand Mera Dil starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya crossed Rs 20 crore worldwide on Day 7, showing a steady box office hold despite mixed reviews and competition from bigger releases.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7: Vivek Soni’s romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, has crossed the ₹20 crore mark worldwide within just five days of its release. Despite receiving mixed reviews and facing limited pre-release buzz, the film has shown resilience at the box office even while competing with big releases.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 7

As of Day 7, the movie collected ₹0.23 crore net (Sacnilk early estimates) from 1,365 shows. This takes the total India gross to ₹20.65 crore and India net collection to ₹17.48 crore so far. On Day 6 (Wednesday), the film earned ₹1.90 crore across 4,138 shows, marking only a 9.5% drop from Tuesday, a decent hold for a mid-sized romantic drama.

Chand Mera Dil overseas collection

Overseas, Chand Mera Dil added ₹25 lakh on Day 6, pushing its international gross to ₹2.90 crore. The current worldwide collection now stands at ₹23.28 crore.

The Karan Johar-backed film hit theatres on May 22, clashing directly with the Hollywood biggie Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu and sharing screens with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is in its second week. Despite the tough competition, the film has managed to stay afloat.

Ananya trolled for her Bharatnatyam dance scene

Beyond the numbers, Chand Mera Dil has been generating a lot of online conversation, mostly for Ananya Panday’s contemporary Bharatanatyam dance sequence, which went viral. While many netizens troll her moves, others have appreciated the film’s grounded and realistic portrayal of love, especially for avoiding typical toxic relationship tropes.

In the film, Lakshya plays Aarav and Ananya essays Chandni, with Aastha Singh playing Jyotsna. The supporting cast includes Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose.

While Chand Mera Dil may not be setting the box office on fire, its steady performance in a competitive week shows promise. With no major Bollywood release coming up immediately, the film will now depend heavily on word-of-mouth to sustain its run in the coming days.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

