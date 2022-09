For the past few days, Chandigarh University MMS leak scandal has been making it to the headlines. A video of 60 girls bathing had gone viral on social media and it had shocked one and all. Reportedly, the accused who made the video viral has been arrested. There’s a protest going on outside Chandigarh University as everyone wants justice for those girls who are a part of the video. Bollywood stars Sonu Sood and Ankita Lokhande took to social media to react to it. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood and more Bollywood actors who have the best six pack abs

took to Twitter and wrote that something very unfortunate happened at Chandigarh University. He further wrote, "It's time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society. These are testing times for us, not for the victims." He told everyone to be responsible. Check out the tweet below…

Something that happened in Chandigarh University is very unfortunate. It’s time for us to stand with our sisters and set an example of a responsible society. These are testing times for us, not for the victims.

Be responsible ? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, on her Insta story posted a note shared by Viral Bhayani. The post reads that whoever has the video of girls bathing should delete it as everyone has mothers and sisters at their homes. Check out the post below…

Amid the MMS controversy and the protest, the university has reportedly canceled classes till 24th September 2022. According to reports, protests ended around 1:30 am on Monday after the administration accepted the demands of students. It is said that two wardens from the hostel have been suspended and hostel timings are also changed.

Check the Chandigarh University protest video below…