Chandtamuki2: Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of the best actress in the tinsel and she has proved her mettle with every film and the first look of the actress in her south film Chandramukhi 2 garnered her a lot of appreciation as she looked the prefect princess walking straight out of the dream. An just few days ago the makers dropped the first song from the film Swagathaanjali where Kangana is acing her performance in Bharatanatyam dance, but as she is an actor and not the traditional dancer the dance would obviously NOT be as perfect but still the actress has given her best, however there are people wo ae mocking her dance and in disbelief of what did they just saw. Also Read - Top 10 Hottest steamiest love-making scenes on OTT web series and movies

Kangana's fans came out in huge support of her and mentioned that how the actress herself had said that se is not good in dancing but has tried her best.

Presenting the Fusion of Timeless classic #ApsaraAali with soulful melody #Swagathaanjali ?

When I was editing this, I myself didn't know that Apsara song would fit so well.@KanganaTeam @kala_master @neeta_lulla look what magic u guys have created#KanganaRanaut#Chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/KRBFH3vnqU — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) August 12, 2023

Some haters watching #Swagathaanjali on loop, trying to find fault in #KanganaRanaut ....but getting obsessed with her in the song .

Trending on No.1 https://t.co/ZhJtfgpFKU pic.twitter.com/ywNc6RxhYH — Sadhvi Sampurnika ? (@ashya_yadav) August 14, 2023

Queen @KanganaTeam really nailed this one. Though this is just a glimpse, still the magnificence of the performance & the hardwork put in can be perceived clearly ♥️?

The way Kangana worships the ART>>> Lovely edit @RahulCh9290 ?#KanganaRanaut #Chandramukhi2 #SWAGATHAANJALI https://t.co/1S6P4HS5mP — The KR Lens ᶜʰᵃⁿᵈʳᵃᵐᵘᵏʰⁱ² (@kr_lens) August 12, 2023

Kangana Ranaut looks every bit ethereal in the song by MM Keeravaani and the fans are hailing her as the beautiful and graceful diva in Bollywood.