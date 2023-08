Kangana Ranaut's first look from her most-awaited film, Chandramukhi 2, and the diva gives off all the royal queen vibes, and fans love her poise and pose in the pictures. The first look was shared by the makers, and they released it in several languages, including Hindi, and the Queen actress is looking regal every bit. Kangana Ranaut dons a fully zari-worked saree, and her hairdo and makeup are damn impressive, and it's hard to let your eyes off her beauty as Chandramukhi. Kangana appears to be walking right out of a dream, and fans are gushing about her stunning beauty and are calling her the show stealer already and cannot wait for her to spread he magic as Chandramukhi in the theatres. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut on cloud 9 as RRR music director Keeravani praises the film

The beauty ✨ & the pose ? that effortlessly steals our attention! ? Presenting the enviable, commanding & gorgeous 1st look of #KanganaRanaut as Chandramukhi ?? from #Chandramukhi2 ?️ Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada! ? ?… pic.twitter.com/KZPMPd5PkB — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) August 5, 2023

In Chandramukhi 2, you will see Kangana Ranaut playing the dancer in King's Court, and she is paired opposite Raghav Lawrence in the film. The original Chandramukhi had Rajnikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles, and the actress had expressed her happiness over Kangana playing the lead in Part 2 and said that she was confident of the Manikarnika actress doing a great job. Looking at the poster, one can say that this time Kangana Ranaut has gone all out and left no stone unturned to make the role her own.

Along with Chandramukhi 2, Kangana will be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi titled The Emergency and the teaser was also mighty impressive.