Award-winning composer MM Keeravani has divulged the tremendous effort and unwavering dedication he invested in composing the music for the highly anticipated horror-comedy, Chandramukhi 2. In a recent tweet, Keeravani shared a plot point from the film, revealing that all main characters in the movie suffer from insomnia due to fear, mirroring his own experience of two months of "sleepless days and nights" while crafting the film's musical score. "Watched @LycaProductions Chandramukhi 2. The characters in the movie spend sleepless nights from fear of DEATH. For me, 2 months of sleepless days and nights for adding LIFE to the mind-blowing scenes with my efforts. GuruKiran & my friend Vidyasagar please wish me the best," tweeted MM Keeravani.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the titular role took to her social media to express her happiness about the same and shared the tweet on her Instagram story and wrote, "Can't wait for September." Kangana has been working really hard in giving her best to the film and has huge expectations.

Chandramukhi 2 seems to have left a profound impact on Keeravani, particularly as it will mark his first release after his historic Oscar win earlier this year. The composer etched his name in history with the enchanting dance number Naatu Naatu, which clinched the coveted Oscar for Best Original Music, making RRR the first Indian production to achieve such a prestigious award, triumphing over several international musicians. Given this, there is keen anticipation surrounding the kind of music he has created for Chandramukhi 2.

The sequel to the 2005 horror-comedy, which starred Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, Chandramukhi 2 features Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in prominent roles. Lawrence's first pan-India release, the movie will hit theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. With Kangana as the female lead, the film is expected to enjoy a wide release in the Hindi heartland.

Renowned filmmaker P Vasu has assembled an impressive supporting cast, including Radhika Sarathkumar, Vadivelu, Lakshmi Menon, and Mahima Nambiar.