Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence are coming to entertain fans on September 28, 2023. The movie was supposed to come a few days earlier but got delayed. P Vasu at the event in Hyderabad revealed the rather shocking reason on why this happened. The whole team of Chandramukhi 2 was present. P Vasu said that 450 shots of the film went missing. It seems everyone was at their wits end. Around 150 technicians spent days trying to recover the shots and finally managed to find them. Then, they began work on the final edit and post production. This is why the film could not come earlier.

Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence team up together

This is the first time that Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence are in a film together. She said that she had a really wonderful time being on set with him. The fans are impressed by their chemistry in the trailer. Kangana Ranaut has also impressed South Indian fans except in the parts where she is dancing. Her fans are upset that the songs do not have a Hindi version. RRR and Baahubali maker MM Keeravani has composed the songs for Chandramukhi 2. It is an action drama movie with horror element. Raghava Lawrence is famous for this genre in the South. The film is being backed by Lyca Studios which also partially bankrolled Ponniyin Selvan.

Positive response from fans for Chandramukhi 2

Kangana Ranaut is recognized as a powerhouse performer and fans have liked what they have seen so far. It is a sequel of the 2005 film Chandramukhi that had Rajinikanth in the main role. Kangana Ranaut is playing a character belonging to the royal era. The song Nee Kosame has been liked quite a bit by fans of Raghava Lawrence and her. Kangana Ranaut has said that she wants to do more work in South Indian cinema. The actress hopes to do Telugu films in the coming years.