The Tamil film industry is buzzing with anticipation as Chandramukhi 2 gears up for its release on September 15th, coinciding with the Vinaygar Chaturthi weekend. The film promises to leave a significant impact, and an extravagant audio launch event recently held in Chennai only added to the excitement. Also Read - Samantha’s Kushi to Prabhas’ Salaar: Telugu movies releasing in theatres this September 2023

Kangana Ranaut, who steps into the shoes of the titular character Chandramukhi in this horror drama, has been sharing her experiences while working on the project. Under the guidance of Director P Vasu and renowned choreographer Kala Master, Kangana has delivered what's expected to be one of her most remarkable performances. The director's meticulous attention to detail in enhancing Kangana's appearance has already intrigued fans. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over saree-clad ISRO scientists with bindi and mangalsutra; salutes their simple living and high thinking

Kala Master, in particular, played a pivotal role in assisting Kangana Ranaut in perfecting her character's body language and expressions, which has been receiving rave reviews, especially in the song Swagathaanjali. The Bollywood sensation is all set to mesmerize audiences with the Pan-Indian release of Chandramukhi 2. Kangana expresses her hope that viewers will thoroughly enjoy her performance in this unique supernatural comedy adventure. Also Read - Prabhas’ Salaar to Jr NTR’s Devara: Top 10 upcoming pan India films

Trending Now

The Chandramukhi 2 audio launch was a star-studded event, with Kangana Ranaut stealing the spotlight in a stunning sandal saree paired with a matching black blouse, leaving fans in awe. She also took the opportunity to extend her appreciation to MM Keeravani, her favourite composer, and shared a cherished photo with him.

The film's soundtrack, composed by MM Keeravani, is a musical treat, featuring ten captivating songs. The album was launched with grandeur in Chennai on August 24th, attended by the film's stars and enthusiastic fans.

Directed by P Vasu, Chandramukhi 2 boasts a stellar cast, including Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in leading roles. They are supported by an ensemble cast that includes Lakshmi Menon, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Raadhika, Vadivelu, Subhiksha, Suresh Menon, and Ravi Maria, among others. This film promises to be a must-watch, not only for its star-studded lineup but also for its intriguing storyline and impressive performances.