Chandramukhi 2 has been released and is widely getting appreciated and accoladed by the fans and viewers, and they are claiming the makers and the actors Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut have done full justice to the sequel, but the biggest affirmation for them comes from the legendary Rajnikanth himself, who took them by surprise by writing a long emotional note in appreciation of the film and actor Raghava Lawrence. The superstar's special letter was shared by Chandramukhi 2 actor Raghava Lawrence on his Twitter account who is on cloud nine after receiving the letter from Rajnikanth himself.

This has made my day, a surprise love note ✍? ?? from my Brother, my Guru, my Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth ❤️ What more praise would we need for #Chandramukhi2 - your encouragement means the world to us. ?? Thank you Thalaiva! ??

Guruve Saranam ??????#PVasu @KanganaTeam… pic.twitter.com/X1AAOzew0C — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) September 29, 2023

However, it was noticeable that the veteran actor didn't mention Kangana Ranaut's name in his letter and did not acknowledge her being part of Chandramukhi 2. While talking about her role in Chandramukhi 2, there are many in tamil audience an critics who have been trolling the actress for her part and are claiming that she failed to impress them with her appearance in the film.

Tamilanadu youtubers, audience and reviewers turned #KanganaRanaut in #Chandramukhi2 into a troll material? Reviewers are saying she looks like grandma, her reactions are cringe some even felt her acting was like B grade po*n actress ??#Chandramukhi2Review #RaghavaLawrence pic.twitter.com/ZTHWJFnHAI — hariprasad (@_Hari_tweets) September 29, 2023

Raghava:"I was wondering who is going to play the most important part of the film it was fixed that Kangana ma’am will be doing it. As someone who is fan of this National Award winner who kept admiring her from a distance it was good to share the screen with her.”#KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/ZSeWzKIHLr — Kaveesha (@KaveeshaShah) September 26, 2023

While Raghava Lawrence was extremely excited to share the screen with Kangana Ranaut and even mentioned in one of his interviews of admiring the actress and respecting her for her National Award wins as best actress. Kangana Ranaut has received mixed response for her role in Chandramukhi 2, but Rajnikanth's ignorance of her name in his appreciation letter for the film is definitely grabbing a lot of eyeballs.