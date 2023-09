Today, the trailer of Chandramukhi 2 made it to the internet. Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence starrer is a comedy horror produced by Lyca Productions. It is directed by P. Vasu. It is a Tamil-language film that revolves around a women who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. After Thalaivi, this is Kangana Ranaut's second Tamil film and going by the Twitter reactions, it seems the new movie Chandramukhi 2 is going to be a hit. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and more God-fearing Bollywood stars [View List]

Chandramukhi 2 trailer is a hit

As the trailer made it to the internet, Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 started trending on X (formerly knows as Twitter). Netizens are praising Kangana Ranaut for drenching into the character of Chandramukhi so well. Many are praising her for getting all the expressions right and emoting through her eyes. From her looks to all her antics, fans are simply loving the Chandramukhi 2 trailer. Many have also termed it 'paisa vasool' and are stating that it will be a massive hit. Even her dancing is being appreciated by all.

Check out Chandramukhi 2 Twitter reactions below:

Oh man everything about this shot was beyond perfect... she's gonna serve in ways we can't imagine #kanganaRanaut #Chandramukhi2 pic.twitter.com/h5jdmhknGW — ASR (@abcdef60155871) September 3, 2023

kangana ranaut as chandramukhi is definitely a PEAK cinema moment. just couldn't wrap my head with the fact that someone who played rani mehra in queen is bringing the best of her craft with such complex and demanding role in 2023.#Chandramukhi2 #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/CP932g7CUv — ☆ (@cinemaxKR) September 3, 2023

All about Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 is going to release on September 19, 2023. It is going to hit the theatres on Ganesh Chaturthi. There is enough buzz around the film as the makers have put in a lot to make the film. Reportedly, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Here's everything you need to know about Chandramukhi 2

Apart from Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut is also going to be seen in a movie called Emergency. She will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.