Chandrayaan 3 successfully soft-landed near the South Pole of the Moon. Indians are celebrating this historic moment with fervour. It is indeed an incredible feat, especially after the 2019 attempt. Apart from Indians who are congratulating ISRO and the team behind Chandrayaan, Indian celebrities are also celebrating the success of the mission moon. Akshay Kumar is one of them. However, his fans are rejoicing more. They have linked Chandrayaan 3 with Akshay Kumar. Read more below...

Akshay Kumar fans want to see him in Mission Moon

Akshay Kumar is one of the most hard-working celebrities in the industry and the country. Unlike other Bollywood stars, he has multiple releases in a year. Akshay has brought several interesting subjects to the big screen. From Padman to Kesari, Airlift, Bell Bottom, Mission Mangal and more. And with the success of Chandrayaan 3, now fan clubs are wishing to see the OMG 2 star work on a film that talks about Chandrayaan 3. Yep, that's right. After Mission Mangal, fans now feel he would do a movie on Mission Moon.

Seeing Akshay Kumar releasing multiple films and locking interesting subjects and his announcements, his fans have yet again jumped the gun. They feel Akshay would bring the movie on Chandrayaan 3 to the big screen. After Mission Mangal, they feel that Akshay has the capability to bring such a historic moment to the big screen. Fans are going berserk over the idea which has led to Akshay Kumar trending in entertainment news and online. Check out the tweets of his fans here:

NASA and Other space agencies - 'No problem we will watch #AkshayKumar movie, 45 days from now' #Chandrayaan3 https://t.co/mBz17LVChh — Chuski (@OyeChuski) August 23, 2023

Congratulations India on #Chandrayaan3 P.S : Please #AkshayKumar bhai.. Let us live the moment and don't make this as a movie. pic.twitter.com/DyWjtchjUq — Celluloid Conversations (@CelluloidConve2) August 23, 2023

I guess in another 2-3 years we'll get to see 'Mission Chand', with #AkshayKumar and #VidyaBalan dancing around the #Chandrayaan3 prototype singing "Dil me chand hai" ?#MissionMangal #Chandrayaan3Landing — Saahil Nair (@cypher937) August 23, 2023

I can proudly say that #AkshayKumar's Mission Mangal was made ahead of time. Mission #Chandrayaan3 is successful. pic.twitter.com/RK1yosC7Dx — Filmy Sikander ❤️ Salman Akshay my love SA❤️ (@FilmySikan23209) August 23, 2023

Akshay Kumar's New movie #Chandrayaan3 Coming Soon Akshay Kumar got the new movie script. Thanks to @isro . BTW Congratulations India and The whole team of ISRO.#IndiaOnTheMoon #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/Skqy7f7kB7 — RaiSha (@AshaThakareFan) August 23, 2023

#AkshayKumar is already on the sets of #Chandrayaan3 — Bhavyang Oza (@bhavyang) August 23, 2023

Of course, a lot of people think of this as a joke. But Akshay has proved his mettle before with Mission Mangal. The movie was loosely based on the Indian Space Research Organisation's first interplanetary expedition, the Mars Orbiter Mission. The film starred Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and more actresses in key roles with Akshay. The movie did a business of Rs ₹238.80 in India and Rs 290.59 crores worldwide.

Akshay Kumar congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan 3 success

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and thanked ISRO for making India and Indians proud of their historic achievement. "You’ve made us so proud. Lucky to be watching India make history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon," he tweeted out cheering on the team. On the work front, Akshay was seen in OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.