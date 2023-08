It was a historic day for India on August 23 as India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing, making billions of Indians rejoice with pride. Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to post heartfelt notes about the iconic moment. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional note about how India was called a third world country for years, but the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 will change the way the world looks at our country. Also Read - Chandrayaan 3: Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other celebs looking forward to the moon landing

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on Chandrayaan-3

Taking to his Instagram account, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "For far too long when India was referred to , it was spoken of as 3rd World Country .. and I hated it .. TODAY I AM PROUD TO SAY , INDIA IS 1ST WORLD .. in more ways than one .. भारत माता की जय ! ?? वन्दे मातरम् !" Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Several users took to the comments section of his post to react to the caption. One user wrote, "I hated too when they said that !!!! Proud of india and being an Indian !!!" Another comment read, "Well said Sir, but India has transcended these number paradigms- it's on TOP OF THE WORLD now !!"

Bollywood celebrities react to Chandrayaan-3 successful soft landing

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to react to the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the south pole of the moon. Shah Rukh Khan quoted lyrics from one of his songs and wrote, “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon (I will pluck the moon and stars and spread them across the world). Aaj India aur ISRO chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Salman Khan posted a picture of the Chandrayaan-3 on his Instagram account and wrote, “Congratulations to all the scientists at ISRO as #Chandrayaan3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. The entire country is proud. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story and wrote, “"India on the moon. #proud. Congratulations to the brilliant minds. ISRO for making Chandrayaan-3 such a success."