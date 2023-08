On Wednesday, India celebrated a historic day with the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission landing near the south pole. While billions of Indians across the world rejoiced in the moment of pride, celebrities and politicians too made statements about the iconic moment. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s faux pas sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media after she wrongly recounted astronaut Rakesh Sharma as filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and spoke about the time he landed on the moon. Also Read - KK's funeral: Son looks distraught, wife breaks down, Mamata Banerjee pays last respects as they bid farewell to the singer

Mamata Banerjee wrongly recounts Rakesh Roshan’s moon landing

Speaking at a public event, Mamata Banerjee said, "On behalf of the people of West Bengal, I send my advance congratulations to ISRO. Scientists must get credit. Credit must go to the country. When Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there."

The clip of her speech went viral on social media and triggered a meme fest. Several users took to Twitter to share hilarious memes over the West Bengal CM's comments. One user wrote, "Mamta Didi, one of the PM candidate from INDIA alliance, is telling that Indira Gandhi talked to Rakesh Roshan in space. Somebody tell him that he was Rakesh Sharma not Rakesh Roshan. If there is such preparation, then Aayega to modi …"

“#MamataBanerjee holding an important office does not know WCDR Rakesh Sharma was selected as a cosmonaut for the Soviet-Indian spaceflight. He never Landed on the MOON. She mixes his name & calls him Rakesh Roshan,” read another tweet.

Under the able leadership of Mamata Banerjee congratulations to Rakesh Roshan on becoming Astronaut pic.twitter.com/Izts51vVtD — Subham. (@subhsays) August 23, 2023

In another news, Rakesh Roshan became astronaut overnight and landed on Moon. I think didi is just becoming "Deewani". #rakeshroshan pic.twitter.com/KZKsGMCYTZ — Roopa Gupta (@guptaroopa) August 23, 2023

Thanks to Momta Banerjee, Hume Rakesh Roshan ke Baare Main ek Unknown Fact PATA Chala. He's not just a Film Actor , Director, Hrithik 's Father..but he was an ASTRONAUT as well. Ab Pata Chala JADOO Ko Kyon Bulaya tha Inhone Dharti per.#Chandrayaan3Landing #RakeshRoshan pic.twitter.com/BGSZiB3iUR — Deepak Singh Kushwah (@its_dsk) August 24, 2023

#MamataBanerjee holding an important office does not know WCDR Rakesh Sharma was selected as a cosmonaut for the Soviet-Indian spaceflight. He never Landed on the MOON. She mixes his name & calls him Rakesh Roshan. Blunder in a hurry to discredit Modiji!pic.twitter.com/XRU7RSXCB3 — Padmaja ?? (@prettypadmaja) August 24, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to Chandrayaan-3 successful soft landing

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities congratulated ISRO on Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft landing. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram account to pen an emotional note on how India has become a first world country by achieving the feat.

“For far too long when India was referred to , it was spoken of as 3rd World Country .. and I hated it .. TODAY I AM PROUD TO SAY , INDIA IS 1ST WORLD .. in more ways than one .. भारत माता की जय ! ?? वन्दे मातरम् !”” read the caption of his Instagram post.